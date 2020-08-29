Chadwick Boseman’s death reverberates across entertainment, sports

The actor had been battling colon cancer for nearly four years, and his death came as a shock to the entertainment and sports world.

In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, actor Chadwick Boseman poses for a portrait in New York to promote his film, "Black Panther." Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman, who became an iconic symbol as Black Planther and as Jackie Robinson in “42,” died at the age of 43 on Friday.

The actor had been battling colon cancer for nearly four years, and his death came as a shock to the entertainment and sports world.

Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many. And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/f0Tc8ByaXj — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

His family posted on Facebook that the actor was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 and that he had undergone “countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

So stunned. Honored to have worked with @chadwickboseman early on. Truly an amazing man. God bless his wife and family in this difficult time. Rest In Peace, brother.🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZOtnVMd9Qg — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 29, 2020

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

RIP @chadwickboseman . Thanks for the support over the years. It was a pleasure meeting you. #blackpanther #fuckcancer pic.twitter.com/IaiLHG5W6c — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) August 29, 2020

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

His death was also felt in the political world.