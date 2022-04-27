CinemaCon: Leaders promise better days for moviegoing industry

Theater owners cheered the announcement that the simultaneous release of movies is dead as a business model, and piracy is what killed it. The overall message was: “We are back.”

Benjamin Watts of IGN tries out an interactive Spider-Man' display at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AJ Ferreri of The District Cinema tries out a virtual arcade game at the Betson Enterprises booth at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chris McMillan of RCM Media talks with attendees at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk by a display at the Coca-Cola booth at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass by movie posters at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee walks by a display for “John Wick: Chapter 4” at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk by movie displays at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee walks by a display for “Top Gun: Maverick” at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robb Chiarini talks about SNDBX gaming at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Candy on display at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk the show floor at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kelly Shepard, national sales manager at J&J Snack Foods, talks with attendees at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Popcorn is prepared at the booth for Odell's, a popcorn topping supplier, at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mike Bailey, director of business development at The Icee Company, hands out an Icee at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass by a display for Coca-Cola at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attnedees line up to try products from Coca-Cola at the CinemaCon trade show at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

John Fithian, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), speaks during the "State of the Industry" presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The days of getting to stream a movie the same day it hits theaters are over.

Opening CinemaCon’s first full day, John Fithian, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, declared a victory in his industry address.

It wasn’t so much his organization’s oft-stated rallying cry that movies belong in cinemas that swayed studios, but a less publicized culprit: piracy.

“I am pleased to announce today that simultaneous release is dead as a business model, and piracy is what killed it,” Fithian told a cheering audience inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In touting the box office successes of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman,” as well as “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City,” Fithian promised better days for the moviegoing industry.

“There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what is ahead of us,” he said. “The slate of films in 2022 and beyond is robust and full of massive box office potential.”

CinemaCon, the group’s annual gathering, was canceled in 2020 and scaled down for an off-cycle version last August. In pre-pandemic days, the convention drew around 5,000 attendees from more than 80 countries.

On the surface, it’s a bit like Comic-Con without the cosplay, a place where some of the biggest stars in the world can show up to flog their upcoming movies and give a boatload of interviews, all in the name of building buzz.

In recent years, studios used CinemaCon to debut the first footage of future Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker” and Rami Malek in “We Will Rock You.” In 2016, Sony flew Tom Holland from the Hollywood Boulevard premiere of “Captain America: Civil War” so he could present its scenes showing his introduction as Spider-Man — while the movie was still screening at the premiere — and announce a little film called “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The four-day event is a place for movie theater owners and their employees, from national powerhouses to mom-and-pop operations, to connect with studio representatives, as well as make deals at the industry trade show.

Panels this year include “Blockbusters or Bust” and “A Guide to Emerging From Chaos and Navigating the Fast-Approaching Future of Work,” as well as one promising to answer the question “How do we get people back into the moviegoing habit?”

CinemaCon began Monday evening as Sony teased the next “Ghostbusters” and “Venom” movies and brought out Bad Bunny, who’s bringing his “World’s Hottest Tour” to Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 23 and 24, to announce he’ll be headlining a “Spider-Man” spinoff focusing on the antihero El Muerto.

The convention, which also includes presentations by Disney, Universal and Warner Bros., as well as the smaller Lionsgate and Neon, continues through Thursday, when Paramount is hosting the first public screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

On the subject of piracy, Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, used the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day to dedicate most of his address to what he called “the existential threat of piracy” and the “real-life mobsters” behind it.

Rather than relying on shaky cellphone recordings obtained in theaters, pirates can rip pristine copies of new movies minutes after their digital debut. The longer such piracy can be thwarted, the more money studios and theater owners make.

Elsewhere in the executive session, Rolando Rodriguez, NATO’s chairman as well as president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, asked those in the Colosseum to stand as the house lights came up. He then led them in chanting, “We are back! We are back! We are back!”

Awkward? Why, yes. Yes it was. But it was full of passion — something the exhibition industry is going to need as it emerges from the pandemic.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.