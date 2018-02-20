Cinemark to ban large bags from its movie theaters

Good news for the manufacturers of bags measuring 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. Bad news for moviegoers without one of those bags.

A Cinemark theater is shown. (Cinemark/BusinessWire)

Good news for the manufacturers of bags measuring 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. Bad news for moviegoers without one of those bags.

Starting Thursday, Cinemark will ban bags or packages with dimensions larger than that from its theaters, according to the company’s website. The move is “in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”

The theaters will make exceptions for diaper bags and medical equipment bags.

In Las Vegas, Cinemark operates theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson.

In 2015, Regal Entertainment Group began instituting inspections of all backpacks, packages and large bags. The company runs the theaters at Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Downtown Summerlin, Fiesta Henderson, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station and Village Square.

Galaxy Theatres, which has locations inside the Cannery in North Las Vegas and at 4500 E. Sunset Road in Henderson, reserves the right to inspect oversized bags, according to Rafe Cohen, the company’s president and COO.

Bags measuring 12x12x6 are the largest allowed inside T-Mobile Arena, as well as Sam Boyd Stadium, the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. They’re also the biggest you can take inside NFL stadiums, so get ready, Raiders fans.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.