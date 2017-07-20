Comic Con’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Experience has VR and whisky — VIDEO

SAN DIEGO — Comic Con’s first day kicks off with exclusive interactive experiences for some of the most highly anticipated films and series in nerd culture.

The “Blade Runner 2049” Experience starts with a virtual-reality chase inside a Spinner.

When that’s over, a panel opens to reveal the real Spinner from the movie along with 34 costumed actors and a street scene with landmarks from the original film.

The experience includes more than 50 props and costumes from the sequel.

At the end, guests 21 and over can sample three different varieties of Johnnie Walker.

