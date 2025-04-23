Cool off with movie series at Fontainebleau Las Vegas pool

Oasis Cinema Club begins May 2 and runs through Sept. 5 with a lineup heavy on animated fare and Marvel offerings.

The Oasis Cinema Club returns to the Fontainebleau pool this summer. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Oasis Cinema Club is back for another season of entertaining families while helping them cool off.

A lineup of movies heavy on animated fare and Marvel offerings will be shown Fridays and most Sundays at the Oasis Pool at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The series begins May 2 and runs through Sept. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at 8.

Admission is free for Fontainebleau Rewards members, hotel guests with a valid room key and children 5 and younger. Admission is $10 for everyone else.

See fontainebleaulasvegas.com for more details.

Here’s the schedule:

May 2: “Coco”

May 9: “Barbie”

May 16: “Thor: Love & Thunder”

May 23: “Finding Nemo”

May 25: “Top Gun”

May 29: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

June 1: “Luca”

June 5: “Uncharted”

June 8: “Moana”

June 12: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

June 15: “Onward”

June 19: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

June 22: “Inside Out 2”

June 26: “Toy Story”

June 29: “Elemental”

July 3: “Finding Dory”

July 4: “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 6: “Baywatch”

July 10: “The Little Mermaid (2023)”

July 13: “The Meg”

July 17: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

July 20: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

July 24: “Moana 2”

July 27: “Despicable Me 4”

July 31: “Lilo & Stitch”

Aug. 3: “Avengers: Endgame”

Aug. 8: “The Incredibles”

Aug. 15: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Aug. 22: “Captain America: Brave New World”

Aug. 29: “Frozen”

Sept. 5: “Batman & Robin”