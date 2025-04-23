Cool off with movie series at Fontainebleau Las Vegas pool
Oasis Cinema Club begins May 2 and runs through Sept. 5 with a lineup heavy on animated fare and Marvel offerings.
Oasis Cinema Club is back for another season of entertaining families while helping them cool off.
A lineup of movies heavy on animated fare and Marvel offerings will be shown Fridays and most Sundays at the Oasis Pool at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
The series begins May 2 and runs through Sept. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at 8.
Admission is free for Fontainebleau Rewards members, hotel guests with a valid room key and children 5 and younger. Admission is $10 for everyone else.
See fontainebleaulasvegas.com for more details.
Here’s the schedule:
May 2: “Coco”
May 9: “Barbie”
May 16: “Thor: Love & Thunder”
May 23: “Finding Nemo”
May 25: “Top Gun”
May 29: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
June 1: “Luca”
June 5: “Uncharted”
June 8: “Moana”
June 12: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”
June 15: “Onward”
June 19: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
June 22: “Inside Out 2”
June 26: “Toy Story”
June 29: “Elemental”
July 3: “Finding Dory”
July 4: “Top Gun: Maverick”
July 6: “Baywatch”
July 10: “The Little Mermaid (2023)”
July 13: “The Meg”
July 17: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
July 20: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”
July 24: “Moana 2”
July 27: “Despicable Me 4”
July 31: “Lilo & Stitch”
Aug. 3: “Avengers: Endgame”
Aug. 8: “The Incredibles”
Aug. 15: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Aug. 22: “Captain America: Brave New World”
Aug. 29: “Frozen”
Sept. 5: “Batman & Robin”