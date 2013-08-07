Curiosity fills the Internet as ‘Thor: The Dark World’ trailer debuts

Thor is back. The official trailer for “Thor: The Dark World” debuted Wednesday morning and quickly got everyone talking.

“Never been so excited for a film ever! #Thor #TheDarkWorld,” tweeted Helen (@HellsBells1988).

“New Thor trailer looks sick!!! 😀 #TheDarkWorld,” read a tweet by Carl Howes (@carlomchowes).

“I hear thunder outside! Thor approves of the trailer. #TheDarkWorld,” read another tweet by Hanna Grunstein (@HannaGrunstein).

And then there are those who anxiously waited for the exact moment the trailer would be released.

“Time to stay up until the new #Thor #TheDarkWorld trailer hits!” said Roby ‘Khan’ D’Ottavi (@RobertDOttavi) via Twitter.

“It’s 20 minutes past midnight, is the trailer out yet? #Thor2 #thedarkworld,” tweeted Lady Avenger (@Ladymarvels) to Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston).

From the 2-minute trailer, one can predict the film, set to release Nov. 8, will contain plenty of action and suspense.

The Dark World, directed by Alan Taylor, is the sequel to 2011’s “Thor” and the eighth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is produced by Marvel Studios and based on the Marvel Comics character Thor.

For some, Nov. 8 can’t come soon enough.

“The more I see of this the more excited I get! Can’t wait!!!” wrote Grace Ames on Marvel’s official Facebook page posting of the trailer.

“That trailer…that voice… #TheDarkWorld. Omg. Yes. ANOTHER! *sams fist on the table*” tweeted Terri Bear (@terrigirl_md).

