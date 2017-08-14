ad-fullscreen
Movies

‘Deadpool 2’ stunt driver killed in motorcycle accident

By Seth Kelley Variety
August 14, 2017 - 12:01 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — A stunt person was killed on the set of “Deadpool 2” Monday morning after a trick involving a motorcycle went wrong, Variety has confirmed.

The sequel to “Deadpool” is currently filming in Vancouver. Production began in late June.

“Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of ‘Deadpool’ during a stunt on a motorcycle,” the Vancouver PD said in a statement.

WorkSafeBC spokesperson Trish Knight Chernecki said the agency has launched a long-term investigation into the accident and has a total of five officers currently on the scene.

A spokesman for Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Ben Miljure, a reporter who was on the ground with local news station CTV Vancouver, the stuntwoman was carried onto an Advanced Life Support ambulance following the accident. The vehicle stayed at the scene for about 45 minutes, and then drove off without turning on its lights or sirens.

“Deadpool 2” stars Ryan Reynolds as the foul-mouthed, wisecracking titular hero. David Leitch is directing the film from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The followup to the 2016 box office hit adds “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin key roles. “Deadpool 2” is scheduled for theatrical release June 1, 2018.

The news follows another stunt accident reported by TMZ on Sunday when Tom Cruise crashed into a wall while filming “Mission: Impossible 6,” and appeared to walk away with a limp. The extent of Cruise’s injuries are currently unknown.

 

