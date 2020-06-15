Desert Breeze hosting free pop-up drive-in movie

The event, which also includes food trucks, is limited to the first 100 cars and kicks off at dusk on Friday.

Mufasa, voiced by James Earl Jones, left, and young Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, in a scene from "The Lion King." (AP)

It isn’t just inside movie theaters, almost all of which have remained closed since mid-March. It’s going to be awhile before seeing a movie anywhere in public feels remotely close to normal.

The free outdoor summer screening series that should be in swing throughout the valley are taking a hit, as well.

With that in mind, Clark County Parks and Recreation is hosting a pop-up drive-in experience Friday at Desert Breeze Community Center, 75 Spring Mountain Road.

A free screening of the 2019 remake of “The Lion King” is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Moviegoers can arrive as early as 5 p.m. to sample from the El Queso, Love Me Food and Kona Ice food trucks.

Admission is limited to the first 100 vehicles.

To reserve a space, click here.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.