Disney movie lovers can cash in dream job for $1K, other rewards

To help celebrate the launch of Disney+ on Nov. 12, Review.org is looking for up to five people who won’t mind watching 30 Disney full-length features or shows in 30 days.

When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice to curse her home in infinite winter, her sister, Anna, teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather condition. (Disney)

Mickey mouse Fantasia 2000 (Disney)

Earning $1,000 couldn’t be any easier or more fun, but you’re probably going to need a lot of popcorn.

The biggest problem might be narrowing down the choices to 30.

“We think it goes without saying that we’re looking for someone who really, really loves Disney,” Review.org says.

Applicants need to be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and be willing to be part of video to talk about your favorite Disney movie.

For having to sit through the likes of all the “Star Wars” movies, “Toy Story,” “The Lion King,” “Coco,” The Jungle Book” and “Fantasia” this is what up to five people will receive:

* $1,000;

* A subscription to Disney+ for an entire whole year;

* a Disney-themed movie-watching kit.

To apply, go to Review.org, answer a few questions and be prepared to submit a video telling what Disney movie is your favorite and why.