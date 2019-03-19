Disney-Pixar releases first full ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer — VIDEO

(Screen capture Disney-Pixar/YouTube)

The wait is finally over, “Toy Story” fans! Disney-Pixar on Tuesday released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming “Toy Story 4” film.

In a description posted with the trailer on YouTube, Disney-Pixar says:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Here's the brand new poster for #ToyStory4. See the film in theaters June 21. pic.twitter.com/n7jx44cVJr — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) March 19, 2019

“Toy Story 4” is expected to open in theaters on June 21.