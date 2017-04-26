Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ hits theaters November 2019

"Frozen" (Facebook)

LOS ANGELES — Disney’s animated sequel to the smash-hit “Frozen” will hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.

The second chapter of the highest-grossing animated film of all time

The stars of the original, Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Kristen Bell (Anna) are set to return, with director Jennifer Lee at the helm, according to the Telegraph.

At last, I can say – FROZEN 2!!!! I'm beyond excited to create alongside my Frozen family! pic.twitter.com/Xgbt67QuGc — Jennifer Lee (@alittlejelee) March 12, 2015

Backstage with #JohnLasseter after announcing #Frozen2. As you can see we are not mildly excited. A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Mar 12, 2015 at 11:27am PDT

Can’t wait for more “Frozen”?

If you can’t wait for 2019, the musical is set to hit the Broadway stage for the first time in forever in Spring 2018 alongside popular Disney creations like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” at St. James Theatre.

The full-length stage play starring Caissie Levy and Patti Murin as Elsa and Anna, respectively, will appear in two acts with a run time about two and half hours, according to a news release.

