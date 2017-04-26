ad-fullscreen
Movies

Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ hits theaters November 2019

By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press
April 26, 2017 - 12:18 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Disney’s animated sequel to the smash-hit “Frozen” will hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.

The second chapter of the highest-grossing animated film of all time

The stars of the original, Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Kristen Bell (Anna) are set to return, with director Jennifer Lee at the helm, according to the Telegraph.

Backstage with #JohnLasseter after announcing #Frozen2. As you can see we are not mildly excited.

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

Can’t wait for more “Frozen”?

If you can’t wait for 2019, the musical is set to hit the Broadway stage for the first time in forever in Spring 2018 alongside popular Disney creations like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” at St. James Theatre.

The full-length stage play starring Caissie Levy and Patti Murin as Elsa and Anna, respectively, will appear in two acts with a run time about two and half hours, according to a news release.

Reviewjournal.com contributed to this report.

via GIPHY

