Movies

Dive In Movies return to Las Vegas Strip resort's pool

Dive In Movies will return to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is welcoming locals back into the water — by showing “Jaws.”

The original summer blockbuster kicks off the hotel’s Dive In Movies season on May 20.

Each Monday, guests can lounge in or around the Boulevard Pool and watch movies on the hotel’s 65-foot digital marquee.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at 8 p.m. General admission is $15, or $10 for locals. Hotel guests, Identity Membership & Rewards members, first responders and military with a valid ID are admitted free.

Here’s the schedule:

May 20: “Jaws”

May 27: “The Lost City”

June 3: “The Dark Knight”

June 10: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III”

June 17: “Elemental”

June 24: “Fast X”

July 1: “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 8: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

July 15: “Barbie”

July 22: “Black Widow”

July 29: “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

August 5: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

August 12: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

August 19: “Back to the Future”

August 26: “Dirty Dancing”

September 2: “The Hangover”

September 9: “Creed III”

