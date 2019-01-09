Documentary about Las Vegas free climber opens in Imax

If you missed “Free Solo” on the big screen last fall, you can see it on the really big screen starting Friday.

Alex Honnold making the first free solo ascent of El Capitan's Freerider in Yosemite National Park, California. (National Geographic/Jimmy Chin)

The documentary, which follows climber Alex Honnold, who moved to Las Vegas in early 2017, kicks off a one-week run in the Imax theaters at Town Square and Red Rock.

“Free Solo” chronicles Honnold’s history-making climb as he scales the face of El Capitan, the 3,200-foot vertical rock in Yosemite National Park, without a rope.

It’s one of 15 films that have been short-listed for the Academy Award for best documentary feature.