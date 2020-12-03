Eclipse Theaters in downtown Las Vegas rebrands as streaming service

Eclipse 24/7 is reaching out to content creators looking to find a digital home for their movies, short films and documentaries.

Exterior shots of the Eclipse building at dusk is seen in this April 3, 2019, file photo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eclipse Theaters threw open its doors in downtown Las Vegas in December 2016 with a grand vision. The luxury downtown movie theater introduced recliner-side food and beverage service to the valley, offering the likes of Maine lobster rolls and bottles of Cristal.

Four years later, Eclipse is moving online with Eclipse 24/7, a subscription-based streaming service focused on independent filmmakers.

“While we believe in the power of watching films in theaters, there are a lot of guests that want to experience films in the safety, comfort and convenience of their own home,” Eclipse founder Nic Steele said in a statement. “Even more, we believe societal behavior has changed in the past year and has forever altered the hospitality and entertainment industries.”

As movie theaters remained closed this summer, Eclipse began offering small and indie films online. Unlike many other theaters in the valley, Eclipse never reopened its doors.

The switch to a digital platform would have happened without the pandemic, Steele said. COVID-19 just moved up the timeline.

Eclipse 24/7 is reaching out to content creators looking to find a streaming home for their movies, short films and documentaries. The service’s announcement promises a 50-percent subscription revenue share with filmmakers.

The new streaming venture is “actively looking for content created by and for women, LatinX, LGBTQ, Native, Asian and Black communities,” Steele said in a statement.

Eclipse 24/7 is available at eclipse24-7.com, on smartphones, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

