Movies

Elvis’ Las Vegas concert movie returning to theaters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2020 - 11:35 am
 
Elvis Presley in "Elvis: That's The Way It Is," filmed at the International.
Elvis Presley in "Elvis: That's The Way It Is," filmed at the International. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Elvis is re-entering the building.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of its original incarnation, “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is: Special Edition” is returning to movie theaters.

The 1970 documentary chronicled Presley’s return to the Las Vegas stage and the beginning of his run of 636 sold-out shows at what was then The International Hotel. (It’s been the Westgate since 2014.)

In addition to rehearsal footage, the concert film includes performances of some of Presley’s biggest hits, recorded live on stage in what was, at the time, the largest showroom in Las Vegas.

“Elvis: That’s The Way It Is: Special Edition” will be in select movie theaters — the ones that are open, anyway — Dec. 3-6.

For tickets and more information, see ElvisThatsTheWayItIs.com.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

