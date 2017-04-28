‘Fast and Furious’ franchise to receive MTV’s Generation Award

Actor Vin Diesel reacts as he poses during a photocall to promote his film "Fast & Furious 8" in Madrid, Spain April 6, 2017. Sergio Perez/Reuters

LOS ANGELES — MTV announced Friday that the “Fast & Furious” franchise will be receiving this year’s Generation Award at its 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “Fate of the Furious” — the eighth film in the long-running series — continues to be the No. 1 movie in the world.

Vin Diesel will accept the award on behalf of the entire cast. It’s the first year the Generation Award is not going to an individual actor. Diesel has appeared in more “Fast & Furious” films than any of his castmates; his only absence was in 2003’s “2 Fast 2 Furious.” Co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster will also be by his side.

MTV also announced that J Balvin, Pitbull, and Camila Cabello will be performing their hit track “Hey Ma” featured in “Fate,” marking the song’s television debut.

To celebrate this year’s award recipient(s), MTV will be airing a trivia-based marathon of the first three “Fast & Furious” films a week ahead of the event on Saturday, April 29 from 8:00pm ET – 3:30am ET, and again on Sunday, April 30 from 5:30pm ET – 1:00am ET.

2016’s Generation Award winner was Will Smith, and past honorees include Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey.

Adam Devine hosts the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards LIVE from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, at 8:00pm ET/PT across all Viacom networks.