First Look: Cameos a highlight of ‘Dark Shadows’

The movie: “Dark Shadows”

When: Opening Friday at local theaters

Cast: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, Jonny Lee Miller, Chloe Grace Moretz, Helena Bonham Carter

Director: Tim Burton

The story: Freed from his tomb after 200 years, vampire Barnabas Collins returns to his ancestral home, only to find the family manse – not to mention his dysfunctional disco-era descendants – in dire need of guidance.

The buzz: Depp and Burton mark their eighth collaboration with this big-screen revamp of the 1960s TV spookfest; watch for the original Barnabas, the late Jonathan Frid, along with fellow “Dark Shadows” castmates David Selby, Kathryn Leigh Scott and Lara Parker, in cameo roles.

– Carol Cling