Fontainebleau Las Vegas to host movie nights at its pool

The newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting summer movie nights at its pool.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting summer movie nights at its pool.

According to a news release, starting in May, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host “Oasis Cinema Club,” a new poolside movie series.

Starting Sunday, May 5, and running through Sunday, Sept. 1, Fontainebleau says both hotel guests and Las Vegas locals alike can enjoy a lineup of classic comedies, blockbusters, and family favorites on an outdoor projection screen at the resort’s six-acre pool deck.

According to the release, admission is $5 for locals and free for hotel guests with valid room key. Daybeds and cabanas are also available.

Doors for the movies open at 7 p.m. with showings beginning at 8 p.m. The schedule of Sunday movies is as follows:

Coco | May 5

Mamma Mia! | May 12

Encanto | May 19

Barbie | May 26

Mean Girls | June 2

Ted | June 9

Finding Nemo | June 16

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | June 23

Crazy Rich Asians | June 30

Top Gun: Maverick | July 7

Father of the Bride (1991) | July 14

The Secret Life of Pets | July 21

Jerry Maguire | July 28

Black Panther | August 4

Luca | August 11

Pretty Woman | August 18

Meet the Fockers | August 25

Grease | September 1

Fontainebleau says that as part of the experience, the resort has curated a special Oasis Cinema Club menu, featuring “elevated twists on beloved movie concession classics.” Among the offerings: Churro Bites & Fudge; flavored popcorn specials; the Waffle Fry Cone; and sliders.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit: fontainebleaulasvegas.com/oasis-cinema-club.