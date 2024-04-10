Fontainebleau Las Vegas to host movie nights at its pool
The newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting summer movie nights at its pool.
The newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting summer movie nights at its pool.
According to a news release, starting in May, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host “Oasis Cinema Club,” a new poolside movie series.
Starting Sunday, May 5, and running through Sunday, Sept. 1, Fontainebleau says both hotel guests and Las Vegas locals alike can enjoy a lineup of classic comedies, blockbusters, and family favorites on an outdoor projection screen at the resort’s six-acre pool deck.
According to the release, admission is $5 for locals and free for hotel guests with valid room key. Daybeds and cabanas are also available.
Doors for the movies open at 7 p.m. with showings beginning at 8 p.m. The schedule of Sunday movies is as follows:
- Coco | May 5
- Mamma Mia! | May 12
- Encanto | May 19
- Barbie | May 26
- Mean Girls | June 2
- Ted | June 9
- Finding Nemo | June 16
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie | June 23
- Crazy Rich Asians | June 30
- Top Gun: Maverick | July 7
- Father of the Bride (1991) | July 14
- The Secret Life of Pets | July 21
- Jerry Maguire | July 28
- Black Panther | August 4
- Luca | August 11
- Pretty Woman | August 18
- Meet the Fockers | August 25
- Grease | September 1
Fontainebleau says that as part of the experience, the resort has curated a special Oasis Cinema Club menu, featuring “elevated twists on beloved movie concession classics.” Among the offerings: Churro Bites & Fudge; flavored popcorn specials; the Waffle Fry Cone; and sliders.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit: fontainebleaulasvegas.com/oasis-cinema-club.