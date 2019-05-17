Free and dollar movies in Las Vegas will entertain your kids

Classics like “E.T.” and newer movies such as “Smallfoot” and “Mary Poppins Returns” are among the options.

Summer is long, and parenting is hard.

These free and $1 movie screenings, though, should keep your kids entertained and give you a couple of hours of peace and quiet.

Or, at the very least, peace.

The District at Green Valley Ranch Resort

Free movies begin at sundown on Saturdays on the green by Whole Foods. Seating opens at 7:30 p.m.

June 1: “Beetlejuice”

June 8: “Gremlins”

June 15: “The Goonies”

June 22: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

June 29: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

Town Square

Free movies begin at sundown on The Green on Thursdays. Live entertainment and children’s activities take place before each movie.

June 6: “Incredibles 2”

June 13: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

June 20: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

June 27: “Mary Poppins Returns”

July 11: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

July 18: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Texas Station and Village Square

All movies begin at 10 a.m. Admission is $1 per person. Both movies play on both days.

May 28-29: “Kung Fu Panda” and “Shrek”

June 4-5: “The Croods” and “Puss in Boots”

June 11-12: “Despicable Me” and “Turbo”

June 18-19: “The Lego Batman Movie” and “The House With a Clock in Its Walls”

June 25-26: “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” and “Paddington 2”

July 2-3: “Despicable Me 3” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

July 9-10: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

July 16-17: “Smallfoot” and “The Secret Life of Pets”

July 23-24: “The Lego Movie” and “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

July 30-31: “Sing” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

Aug. 6-7: “Penguins of Madagascar” and “The Boss Baby”

Aug. 13-14: “Kung Fu Panda 3” and “The Lego Ninjago Movie”

Aug. 20-21: “Trolls” and “Minions”

Aug. 27-28: “Madagascar” and “Shrek 2”

Sept. 3-4: “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Storks”

Cinedome

All movies begin at 10 a.m. Admission is $1 per person. Punch cards granting admission for all 10 movies are available at the box office for $5.

June 10 and 12: “Peter Rabbit”

June 17 and 19: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

June 24 and 26: “How to Train Your Dragon”

July 1 and 3: “Smallfoot”

July 8 and 10: “Kung Fu Panda”

July 15 and 17: “The Lego Movie”

July 22 and 24: “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

July 29 and 31: “Sherlock Gnomes”

Aug. 5 and 7: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Aug. 12 and 14: “Despicable Me 3”

Orleans

All movies begin at 10 a.m. Admission is $1 per person. Punch cards granting admission for all 10 movies are available at the box office for $5.

June 10: “Peter Rabbit”

June 17: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 24: “How to Train Your Dragon”

July 1: “Smallfoot”

July 8-11: “Kung Fu Panda”

July 15: “The Lego Movie”

July 22: “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

July 29: “Sherlock Gnomes”

Aug. 5: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Aug. 12: “Despicable Me 3”

Sam’s Town

All movies begin at 10 a.m. Admission is $1 per person. Punch cards granting admission for all 10 movies are available at the box office for $5.

May 29: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

June 5: “Despicable Me 3”

June 12: “Peter Rabbit”

June 19: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 26: “How to Train Your Dragon”

July 3: “Smallfoot”

July 10: “Kung Fu Panda”

July 17: “The Lego Movie”

July 24: “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

July 31: “Sherlock Gnomes”

Suncoast

All movies begin at 10 a.m. Admission is $1 per person. Punch cards granting admission for all 10 movies are available at the box office for $5.

June 5: “Despicable Me 3”

June 12: “Peter Rabbit”

June 19: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 26: “How to Train Your Dragon”

July 3: “Smallfoot”

July 10: “Kung Fu Panda”

July 17: “The Lego Movie”

July 24: “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

July 31: “Sherlock Gnomes”

Aug. 7: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”