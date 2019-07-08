Freeform supports Halle Bailey’s Ariel casting amid backlash

She will star in the live-action version that will include songs from the 1989 hit as well as new tunes from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017 file photo, Halle Bailey poses for a portrait at RMC Studio in Los Angeles. Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — A Disney-owned cable network has taken aim at critics who disagreed with the decision to cast Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming adaption of “The Little Mermaid.”

Freeform posted an open letter on Sunday in support of Bailey after some on social media used the hashtag #NotMyAriel to object to a black woman portraying the red-headed mermaid princess of the animated film. But the network says “Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black.”

Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle. She will star in the live-action version that will include songs from the 1989 animated Disney hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Bailey will join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film.