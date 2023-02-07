56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Movies

Get ready to pay more for good seats at AMC theaters

By Jake Coyle The Associated Press
February 6, 2023 - 5:14 pm
 
People walk by the AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agosti ...
People walk by the AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle of the auditorium will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and, by the end of the year, will be in place at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.

Seats classified as “standard sightline” will be at the regular price. If you want to pay less for the “value sightline” seats, you have to be a member of the chain’s subscription service, AMC Stubs.

Post-pandemic struggles

As movie theaters have attempted to recover from the pandemic, exhibitors have increasingly looked at more variable pricing methods. That’s included charging more for sought-after movies like “The Batman” in their first week of release.

Last weekend, Paramount Pictures partnered with theater chains to offer slightly reduced ticket prices for the comedy “80 for Brady.” And last year, during a dry spell in theaters, tickets at most movie theaters were $3 for “National Cinema Day.”

But in most circumstances, movie tickets are getting more expensive, especially when factoring in large-format screens and 3D showings. The average 3D premium format ticket for the biggest box-office hit in recent years, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” was about $16.50.

In the Las Vegas Valley, AMC has theaters at Town Square and Rainbow Promenade.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
2
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
3
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
4
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers to Raiders ‘a dream scenario’
Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers to Raiders ‘a dream scenario’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in San ...
Alec Baldwin, specialist face charges of involuntary manslaughter
By Morgan Lee The Associated Press

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents naming the actor and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.”

Jason Segel in "Shrinking," premiering January 27, 2023, on Apple TV+. (Beth Dubber/A ...
Jason Segel confronts mental health ‘stigma’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

In his new series “Shrinking,” Segel portrays “psychological vigilante” Jimmy Laird, a brutally honest therapist who is dealing with a full emotional plate.

More stories for you
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
Dam Short Film Festival returns in new venue
Dam Short Film Festival returns in new venue
The Beverly Theater accelerating to March opening
The Beverly Theater accelerating to March opening
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian film legend, dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian film legend, dies at 95
After Taylor Swift fiasco, senators grill Ticketmaster
After Taylor Swift fiasco, senators grill Ticketmaster