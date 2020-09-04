100°F
Movies

Henderson movie theater to resume showings Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 11:22 am
 
Updated September 4, 2020 - 12:16 pm

A Henderson movie theater will resume operations Friday after being shuttered for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Regal Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway, will open its doors at 5 p.m., according to a news release from Cineworld Group, which operates 539 theaters in 42 states.

“Tenant” will be one of the movies available. The spy thriller, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, opened nationwide Thursday.

Theaters across the Las Vegas Valley were closed in mid-March when the pandemic began to shutter most of the U.S. economy. Other Regal theaters, along with AMC theaters, began opening last month.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

 
Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.