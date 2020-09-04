Henderson movie theater to resume showings Friday

A Henderson movie theater will resume operations Friday after being shuttered for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Regal Fiesta Henderson will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after being closed for several months because of the coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Regal Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway, will open its doors at 5 p.m., according to a news release from Cineworld Group, which operates 539 theaters in 42 states.

“Tenant” will be one of the movies available. The spy thriller, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, opened nationwide Thursday.

Theaters across the Las Vegas Valley were closed in mid-March when the pandemic began to shutter most of the U.S. economy. Other Regal theaters, along with AMC theaters, began opening last month.

