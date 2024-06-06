Here’s where Las Vegas families (and, later, adults) can go for movies this summer
The George Sportsmen’s Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort has announced it will soon host movie showings for families and adults each Monday during the summer.
According to a news release, beginning on June 10 and running through August 26, The George will host family-friendly matinees and classic movies for adults on a 75-foot video screen on its patio.
As part of the experience, the venue will hold a special movie character meet and greet each Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Featuring a curated selection of animated and family favorites, The George says matinee screenings will start at 10 a.m. The schedule of movies is as follows:
- June 10: The Little Mermaid
- June 17: Encanto
- June 24: Cars
- July 1: Paw Patrol
In the evening, The George will transform its patio into an “adult-friendly movie haven” with showtimes scheduled for 8 p.m.
The venue says that guests can enjoy themed cocktails or beverage specials for each movie, while freshly popped popcorn will be offered to all.
The schedule of movies for the adult screenings is as follows:
- June 10: Twister
- June 17: Step Brothers
- June 24: Happy Gilmore
- July 1: Top Gun
The George says entry to its “Movie Monday” series is free. However, advanced reservations are highly encouraged. Guests can reserve spots at TheGeorgeLV.com.