Here’s where Las Vegas families (and, later, adults) can go for movies this summer

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort is seen in this file photo. (Courtesy Clint Jenkins)

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort has announced it will soon host movie showings for families and adults each Monday during the summer.

According to a news release, beginning on June 10 and running through August 26, The George will host family-friendly matinees and classic movies for adults on a 75-foot video screen on its patio.

As part of the experience, the venue will hold a special movie character meet and greet each Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Featuring a curated selection of animated and family favorites, The George says matinee screenings will start at 10 a.m. The schedule of movies is as follows:

June 10: The Little Mermaid

June 17: Encanto

June 24: Cars

July 1: Paw Patrol

In the evening, The George will transform its patio into an “adult-friendly movie haven” with showtimes scheduled for 8 p.m.

The venue says that guests can enjoy themed cocktails or beverage specials for each movie, while freshly popped popcorn will be offered to all.

The schedule of movies for the adult screenings is as follows:

June 10: Twister

June 17: Step Brothers

June 24: Happy Gilmore

July 1: Top Gun

The George says entry to its “Movie Monday” series is free. However, advanced reservations are highly encouraged. Guests can reserve spots at TheGeorgeLV.com.