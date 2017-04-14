Highly-anticipated ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer arrives

LOS ANGELES — The highly-anticipated trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is here.

Disney and Lucasfilm dropped the footage on Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla. during a panel dedicated to the movie featuring Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson.

The trailer shows opens with Rey on the island where we saw Luke in “The Force Awakens.” Hamill says “I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

There are also shots of an injured Finn in some type of stasis pod, and Kylo Ren brandishing his lightsaber.

“The Last Jedi” follows up where 2015’s cultural and box office titan “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left off. Johnson wrote and directed the movie starring Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. New stars include Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran. The film also stars Carrie Fisher who died on Dec. 27. Although Fisher was originally expected to appear in the ninth episode as well, Lucasfilm announced that there are “no plans” to digitally recreate her in future films. Fisher had wrapped shooting “The Last Jedi” before her death.

The studio been teasing footage for the film since a Disney shareholders meeting March — more than nine months before the film will officially open.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15.