86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Movies

‘Home Alone 2’ director wants Trump cameo removed

President Donald Trump signs a series of executive orders on energy production during a ceremon ...
President Donald Trump signs a series of executive orders on energy production during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 8, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)
More Stories
Country superstar Kenny Chesney has booked 12 dates this spring and summer at Sphere. (Jill Tru ...
‘Beer in Mexico?’ Kenny Chesney gives hints to Sphere scenes
Carrie Underwood closes her "Reflection" residency at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, April ...
Carrie Underwood closes Las Vegas Strip residency with inferno, waterfall
Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Aug. 16, ...
The Killers’ moment with The Boss reaches the masses
Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison is shown with Misha Furmanczyk and Lukasz Szczerba of Duo Ve ...
Fourteen years a hit: How ‘Absinthe’ partied on the Strip
Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
April 15, 2025 - 1:03 pm
 

NEW YORK — If “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” director Chris Columbus had his way, Donald Trump would be removed from the classic film.

The award-winning filmmaker, also known for “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the “Harry Potter” film series, said the President’s 7 second appearance in the 1992 movie has “become this curse. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

“I can’t cut it,” he said in a new San Francisco Chronicle interview, adding: “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”

“Home Alone 2″ — starring Macaulay Culkin as a precocious child who mistakenly arrives in New York City instead of his family’s vacation destination of Miami, Florida — was a box office blockbuster, raking in $359 million in theaters. The film and its prequel, “Home Alone,” are considered classic holiday fare.

For a few seconds in the movie, the youngster briefly meets Trump, then a real estate mogul, at the Plaza Hotel. The future star of “The Apprentice” owned the luxurious property at the time.

Columbus previously stated that Trump more or less “bullied his way into the movie.”

“We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie’,” Columbus told Business Insider in 2020. “So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

The cameo, however, hasn’t aged well for some fans.

During the third year of his first presidential term, the film was edited to remove the Trump scene during reairings in Canada.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation confirmed in 2019 that the scene was axed to make room for commercials.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) plays during the first period of an NHL h ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The return of Jonathan Marchessault, Carrie Underwood’s residency finale and singer-songwriter beabadoobee top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES