‘How to Train Your Dragon’ wins Oscar weekend box office spot

This image released by Universal Pictures shows characters Astrid, voiced by America Ferrera, left, and Valka, voiced by Cate Blanchett, in a scene from DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." (DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES — “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” breathed some fire into a slumping box office with a franchise-best $55.5 million debut during the Oscar weekend.

Writer-director Dean DeBlois’ third and supposedly final installment in the “How to Train Your Dragon” series notched the best opening of the year in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Going into the weekend, overall ticket sales for 2019 were down 18 percent.

Last week’s top film, “Alita: Battle Angel,” dropped steeply in its second weekend with $12 million.

That’s a slide of 58 percent, and further trouble for the big-budget sci-fi release from producer James Cameron.

The professional wrestling dramedy “Fighting With My Family” was the only other new film in wide release.

It grossed a modest $8 million despite cameos from producer Dwayne Johnson.