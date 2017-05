May 4, 2017 - 10:36 am

Chris Pine stars as Captain Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman." Clay Enos DC Comics. Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor. Marvel. Chris Evans stars as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Zade Rosenthal Marvel. Chris Pratt is Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy. Jay Maidment Marvel

Chris Pine plays Capt. Kirk in "Star Trek Beyond." (Paramount Pictures)

Chris Pratt is Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy. Film Frame Marvel

Chris Pratt is Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy. Jay Maidment Marvel

Chris Pine stars as Captain Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman." Clay Enos DC Comics

Chris Evans stars as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Zade Rosenthal Marvel

Chris Evans stars as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Jay Maidment Marvel

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor. Marvel

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor. Marvel

For years, Marvel movies have been dominated by white guys named Chris: Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord).

This summer, though, Chris Pine is joining the fray as Steve Trevor in DC’s “Wonder Woman.”

So, with Pratt’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opening this weekend, test how well you know your blondish, 30-something guys named Chris who star in movies based on comic books.