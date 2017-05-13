How well do you know the movies filmed in Nevada — QUIZ

Production of the James Bond movie "Diamonds Are Forever" starring Sean Connery, right, and Jill St. John in front of the International Hotel and Casino, (later the Las Vegas Hilton Hilton and LVH) and at a Shell gas station on Thursday, May 20, 1971. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Robin Holabird, second from left, along with then-Lt. Gov. Lorraine Hunt, fourth from left, meet with with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, far right, during the shooting in Las Vegas of "Lethal Weapon III."

The president of the United States (Bill Pullman) takes to the air to lead the attack on an alien mother ship in "Independence Day" (1996, PG-13).

Elvis Presley and actress Ann-Margret shown in a publicity photo for the 1964 film, "Viva Las Vegas". (AP Photo)

"Rain Man" is the story of a selfish yuppie left a pittance by his father and the autistic brother he never knew about who inherited everything. (United Artists)

A group of escaped prisoners crash-land a stolen plane on the Las Vegas Strip in 1997's "Con Air." (Touchstone Pictures/YouTube)

Actors Robert De Niro, left, and Joe Pesci appear in the 1995 movie "Casino." (Universal Pictures)

Martians destroy Las Vegas and other world-famous locations in 1996's sci-fi comedy "Mars Attacks!" (Warner Bros./YouTube)

"Melvin and Howard" explores the alleged relationship between Howard Hughes and Melvin Dummara, a down-on-his-luck man who claimed to have been given $156 million in Hughes’ will. (Universal)

Nevada might look normal — as normal as a place like Nevada can be, anyway — but Robin Holabird knows better.

She knows it’s a land inhabited by mutant monsters and space aliens, by mobsters and mopes and cowboys and evil showgirls and Elvis and Marilyn, too. And it’s those denizens of Nevada to whom Holabird pays tribute in her new book, “Elvis, Marilyn and the Space Aliens: Icons on Screen in Nevada” (University of Nevada Press, $24.95).

Holabird is a former deputy director of the Nevada Film Office and spent nearly 22 years scouting locations and working with filmmakers shooting movies and TV shows here. Her book is a fun read that mixes encyclopedic detail — both about movies and TV shows shot here and ones that weren’t but featured Nevada — with stories about the productions and even a few personal recollections.

The result is a guide that reveals the sometimes bizarre ways in which the Silver State has intersected with the silver screen, and it helps that Holabird — who also reviews movies for Reno public radio — has a good sense of humor, which apparently is required for that film office gig.

Once, fielding a filmmaker’s query about a visually striking place in Reno to have a character commit suicide, Holabird thought it’d be picturesque to position the Reno arch in the back of the shot.

“So I drove to two different parking garages to see what a good angle of the arch would be,” Holabird says, when “a guard popped up who asked, ‘What are you doing?’ Without thinking, I said, ‘I’m looking for a good place to commit suicide.’

“He gave me this look, and I’m like, ‘No, no.’ I was lucky I had business cards. I was just so wrapped up looking to see if the Reno arch is there.”

A sense of authenticity

Holabird, who worked at the film office from 1987 to 2008, found that filmmakers searching for an authenticity that no set designer or sound stage could match appreciated the diversity of Nevada, where anything from snow-covered mountains to blue lakes to busy cities and, of course, casinos can be ordered up like a bucket of concession stand popcorn.