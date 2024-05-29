70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Movies

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ house on the market for $5.25M

The original house used in the "Home Alone" movie is located in the North Shore subur ...
The original house used in the "Home Alone" movie is located in the North Shore suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, Nov. 8, 2021. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
More Stories
Morgan Spurlock of the CNN series "Inside Man" poses at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party, on Fr ...
‘Super Size Me’ documentarian, Morgan Spurlock, dies
Glen Powell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Ann ...
Glen Powell stays down to earth despite soaring success
‘Viva Las Vegas’: Sin City still dancing to Elvis tune after 60 years
The Beach Boys, from left, Dennis Wilson, Al Jardine, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson and Mike Love, ...
Beach Boys reunite through music, memories
Jireh Deng Los Angeles Times
May 29, 2024 - 5:38 am
 

The house made famous by the 1990 blockbuster film “Home Alone” has hit the market in Winnetka, Ill., with a $5.25 million asking price.

The 671 Lincoln Ave. residence, 20 miles north of downtown Chicago, was the site for the Christmastime comedy in which 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) defends the family home from burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) after being left behind when his family leaves on vacation.

Dawn McKenna Group calls the listing “a rare opportunity to own one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture.” Built in 1921 and boasting 9,126 square feet of living space, the abode features full amenities — five bedrooms, six full baths, a home cinema, full gym and an indoor half-court for basketball — minus the movie’s trademark booby traps.

The current owners bought the home in 2012 for $1.59 million and renovated it in 2018, preserving its exterior and memorable features like the staircase Kevin slides down in numerous scenes, Dawn McKenna Group said online.

Trip Advisor lists the “Home Alone” property as “#1 of 20 things to do in Winnetka.” While a wrought-iron fence keeps tourists off the property, it’s possible to take a street-view selfie. The owners have not been shy about their famous home: In 2021, they offered up the place for just $25 a night on Airbnb.

Right next door, at 681 Lincoln Ave., fans will find Old Man Marley’s house from the same movie. It was listed for sale at $3.1 million in 2014, though it’s unclear whether the property ever changed hands. Roberts Blossom, who played Marley in “Home Alone,” died in 2011.

Don’t have a spare $5.25 million to spend on your “Home Alone” experience? Try the 2006 game released for PlayStation and defend against a home invasion yourself. Or pick up a “Home Alone” Lego set. Created in 2021, the 3,955-piece set includes a Kevin McCallister figurine and a treehouse zip line that can be used to facilitate his escape.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Morgan Spurlock of the CNN series "Inside Man" poses at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party, on Fr ...
‘Super Size Me’ documentarian, Morgan Spurlock, dies
By Mark Kennedy AP Entertainment Writer

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life’s work, famously eating only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died at age 53.

Glen Powell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Ann ...
Glen Powell stays down to earth despite soaring success
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“It’s good to feel a bit uncomfortable. I’m always interested in reinvention,” says the actor, whose latest film, “Hit Man,” is in theaters now.

The Beach Boys, from left, Dennis Wilson, Al Jardine, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson and Mike Love, ...
Beach Boys reunite through music, memories
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine met up last year to work on a new documentary called “The Beach Boys.”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Woman claiming to be real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ talks to Piers Morgan
recommend 2
‘The Fall Guy’ gives Hollywood a muted summer kickoff with a $28.5M opening
recommend 3
‘Super Size Me’ documentarian, Morgan Spurlock, dies
recommend 4
Jerry Seinfeld says ‘extreme left and PC crap’ are hurting TV comedy
recommend 5
New ‘The Office’ spinoff takes place at a Midwestern newspaper
recommend 6
Red Lobster offered customers all-you-can-eat shrimp. That was a mistake