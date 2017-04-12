ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Movies
Movies

Jude Law to play young Dumbledore in next ‘Fantastic Beasts’

The Associated Press
April 12, 2017 - 10:44 am
 

NEW YORK — Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next “Fantastic Beasts” installment.

Warner Bros. announced the casting Tuesday. The iconic wizard was played by two actors in the “Harry Potter” films, beginning with Richard Harris. After his death in 2002, Michael Gambon inherited the role.

J.K. Rowling, who has said Dumbledore is gay, has previously teased that the five-part prequel franchise of “Fantastic Beasts” will explore a more “troubled” time in Dumbledore’s life. The author said, “We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this space.”

Production on the next “Fantastic Beasts” film is to begin this summer, with a release scheduled for November next year. Last year’s “Fantastic Beasts” grossed $813 worldwide.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like