Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host over anti-gay tweets

Kevin Hart says he has stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian.

Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles in 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kevin Hart says he has stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian.

Hart posted on Twitter early Friday an apology to the LGBTQ community for his past words.

He said he stepped down so as not to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

‘Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record’

On Thursday, Hart wrote on Instagram that critics should “stop being negative” after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used homophobic slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart said he wasn’t going to “let the craziness frustrate me.” Hart said he “loves everybody.”

The gay media watchdog group GLAAD said it has reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart’s management to “discuss Kevin’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record.”

In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said “if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

The film academy on Tuesday announced Hart as host to its February ceremony. A representative for the academy didn’t respond to messages Thursday.