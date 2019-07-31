Las Vegas Ballpark hosting $2 movie nights

The Las Vegas Ballpark will host Flicks on the Field movie nights.

Aviators players work through drills during practice at media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

You don’t invest in the largest video board in all of minor league baseball and not use it every chance you get.

The Las Vegas Ballpark will host Flicks on the Field movie nights starting Aug. 8 with a screening of “Top Gun.”

The movies will be shown on the outfield’s 3,930 square-foot LED display.

Admission is $2, with children 2 and younger admitted free. Concession stands throughout the stadium will be open. All movies will start at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are available at thelvballpark.com or at the main box office.

Here’s the schedule:

Aug. 8: “Top Gun”

Aug. 22: “The Sandlot”

Sept. 12: “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

Sept. 26: “The Goonies”

Oct. 3: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Oct. 17: “Jurassic Park”

Nov. 14: Holiday movie to be selected by the public