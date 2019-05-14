Las Vegas climber Alex Honnold up for MTV award

The Las Vegan, who scaled the face of Yosemite’s El Capitan without a rope, is nominated for best real-life hero at the June 17 ceremony.

Alex Honnold at The Gallery at Red Rock Canyon on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Honnold, arguably the best rock climber in the world, solo climbed El Capitan, a 3,000-foot granite wall in Yosemite National Park last year. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Adding to the list of achievements that climber Alex Honnold surely never envisioned when he agreed to be chronicled in the documentary “Free Solo,” he’s been nominated for an honor at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Las Vegan, who scaled the face of the 3,200-foot vertical rock El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope, is up for best real-life hero.

His competition isn’t quite as steep, although Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s performance in the documentary “RBG” could prove insurmountable. The other nominees in the category are Serena Williams from “Being Serena,” wrestler Roman Reigns of “WWE SmackDown” and comedian Hannah Gadsby for her Netflix special, “Nanette.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, surely the only ceremony where “RBG” will ever tie for the most nominations with “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame,” will air June 17.

Even if he doesn’t take home the award, Honnold can take comfort in knowing “Free Solo” was named best documentary feature at the 2019 Academy Awards.