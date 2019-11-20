Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan hosting free movies at its ice rink

The holiday favorites will be shown on the hotel’s 65-foot digital marquee as part of Date Skate Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Erik Kabik)

Despite its name, you don’t have to date or skate to enjoy the holiday movies playing during Date Skate Mondays and Tuesdays at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Kicking off Nov. 25, the screening series includes the likes of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Elf” and “Home Alone” shown on the hotel’s 65-foot digital marquee.

Admission to The Ice Rink at the Boulevard Pool is free, but skate rental is $15 for locals.

If you’re more of the sit-by-the-fire type, you can make s’mores by reserving a fire pit.

Movies start at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s the schedule:

— Nov. 25: “Jack Frost”

— Nov. 26: “Home Alone”

— Dec. 2: “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

— Dec. 3: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

— Dec. 9: “Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas”

— Dec. 16: “Santa Buddies”

— Dec. 17: “Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure”

— Dec. 23: “Elf”

— Dec. 24: “The Grinch”

— Dec. 30: “The Polar Express”