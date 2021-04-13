Las Vegas crawling with zombies in first ‘Army of the Dead’ trailer

The post-apocalyptic zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead” from Zack Snyder of “Dawn of the Dead” and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fame debuts May 21 on Netflix.

From left, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win, Ana De La Reguera, Dave Bautista and Omari Hardwick star in "Army of the Dead." (Netflix)

You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away and, apparently, know when to invade a walled off Las Vegas that’s literally crawling with zombies to steal $200 million from a vault beneath the Strip.

At least that’s the lesson learned from the first trailer for “Army of the Dead,” the post-apocalyptic zombie heist movie from Zack Snyder of “Dawn of the Dead” and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fame.

Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) stars as a cook at the Lucky Boy diner who gets the mercenary band back together for the seemingly impossible mission.

Set to Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” the trailer shows the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in disarray, smoke rising from Mandalay Bay and zombies standing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the MGM Grand — among them, naturally, a zombie Elvis impersonator and a zombie tiger.

“Army of the Dead” debuts May 21 on Netflix.

