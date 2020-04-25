Las Vegas Drive-In closes a day after reopening

The drive-in will remain closed “pending further direction from the governor’s office,” according to a post on its Facebook page.

Courtney Garcia takes admission at the West Wind Drive-In Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars line up for admission at the West Wind Drive-In Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The great Las Vegas Drive-In experiment is over.

A day after reopening for business, the drive-in announced it was closing yet again.

“We had received formal approval to reopen the Las Vegas Drive-In with certain operating restrictions and we complied,” read an announcement on its Facebook page Friday night. “Unfortunately, we have recently been asked to temporarily cease operations pending further direction from the governor’s office. We are disappointed with this decision but look forward to reopening as soon as possible. Thank you for your patronage and patience.”

The drive-in, 4150 W. Carey Ave., is owned by West Wind Drive-Ins, which bills itself as “the largest drive-in theater chain in the world.” West Wind locations in Sacramento, California, and Glendale, Arizona, remained open. Its other theaters, including the one in Reno, are closed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of April 18, fewer than 25 of the approximately 320 drive-ins across the country remained open.

