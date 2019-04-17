Las Vegas drive-in offering free movies during spring break

Patrons wait to enter the Las Vegas Drive In on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

If you’re running out of things to do with your kids during spring break — or if you just need a cheap night out away from them — the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In has you covered.

The drive-in, 4150 W. Carey Ave., is celebrating its customer appreciation night with a series of free double features starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday’s schedule:

8 p.m. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and 10:15 p.m. “Aquaman”

8 p.m. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and 10:15 p.m. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

8 p.m. “Glass” and 10:35 p.m. “Aquaman”

8 p.m. “Aquaman” and 10:45 p.m. “Bumblebee”

8 p.m. “The Upside” and 10:30 p.m. “Glass”

8 p.m. “Bumblebee” and 10:20 p.m. “The Upside”

