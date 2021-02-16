Las Vegas Drive-In remains open despite wind damage

A portion of Screen 6 was blown onto West Carey Avenue during Saturday’s storm.

“The wind took down half of Screen 6 today, but that means we get a new screen soon!” the drive-in posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A fallen movie screen from the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In blocks the westbound lanes of W Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas Feb. 13. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A fallen movie screen from the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In blocks the westbound lanes of W Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas on Saturday. The strongest gust during the storm that tore through the valley was recorded at 72 mph at the nearby North Las Vegas Airport. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A fallen movie screen from the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In on Saturday. Traffic was diverted around the debris, but the movies on the other five screens went on as scheduled. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The shows must go on at the Las Vegas Drive-In — except on Screen 6, a portion of which was blown onto West Carey Avenue on Saturday.

The strongest gust during the storm that tore through the valley was recorded at 72 mph at the nearby North Las Vegas Airport. Traffic was diverted around the debris, but the movies on the other five screens went on as scheduled.

Representatives of West Wind Drive-Ins, which owns the Las Vegas location at 4150 W. Carey Ave., didn’t respond to requests for comment about the damage.

The drive-in’s Facebook page, though, advised customers on Saturday to arrive via Rancho Drive to avoid the lane closures.

“The wind took down half of Screen 6 today, but that means we get a new screen soon!” the drive-in posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets remain available for the other five screens throughout the week and into the weekend.

