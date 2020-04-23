Las Vegas Drive-In selling tickets for Thursday night

The theater is selling tickets for shows including “Bad Boys for Life” and “Trolls World Tour.” Guests must remain in their cars as part of new safety measures.

Cars line up for admission at the West Wind Drive-In Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Review-Journal file photo)

Courtney Garcia takes admission at the West Wind Drive-In Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Las Vegas Drive-In is reopening for business.

The theater is selling tickets for Thursday shows, including “Bad Boys for Life” and “Trolls World Tour.”

According to the drive-in’s website, guests must park at least 10 feet from each other, remain in their cars unless going to the restrooms and wear a face covering whenever they are outside their car. The concession stand will remain closed.

The drive-in, 4150 W. Carey Ave, is owned by West Wind Drive-Ins, which bills itself as “the largest drive-in theater chain in the world.” West Wind locations in Sacramento, California, and Glendale, Arizona, also are open. Its theaters in Reno as well as Concord and San Jose, California, remain closed.

Double features are scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. Other movies include “Birds of Prey”, “The Invisible Man,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Hunt,” “Fantasy Island” and “Bloodshot.”

