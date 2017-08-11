ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Movies

Las Vegas gallery celebrates original ‘Beauty and the Beast’ cast — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2017 - 10:40 pm
 
Updated August 10, 2017 - 11:08 pm

Original “Beauty and the Beast” voice cast members Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson and Richard White attended the media preview of New Magical Memories Fine Art Gallery inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Thursday.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Movies Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like