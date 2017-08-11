Original “Beauty and the Beast” voice cast members Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson and Richard White attended the media preview of New Magical Memories Fine Art Gallery inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Thursday.
Las Vegas gallery celebrates original ‘Beauty and the Beast’ cast — VIDEO
