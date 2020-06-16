Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date

Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, has announced its reopening plans, along with new procedures.

People sit in a cinema in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 15, 2020. Movie theaters are reopening across the country after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Las Vegans still have a long wait before they can return to movie theaters.

Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion.

Concession menus will be limited, refills will no longer be an option, and restaurants and dine-in services such as the ones available at Downtown Summerlin and Palace Station will be suspended.

Among the other changes:

— Moviegoers will be asked to enter their auditorium as soon as possible after arriving and leave as soon as their movie is over.

— Reservation systems will maintain two empty seats between groups, or one seat in theaters with recliners.

— Every auditorium and seat will be sanitized after each movie using “electrostatic fogger” equipment.

— And arcade games, vending machines and water fountains won’t be available.

Lobby greeters will help guests with the new procedures, the company said.

In addition to Downtown Summerlin and Palace Station, Regal operates the cinemas at Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Fiesta Henderson, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station and Village Square.

This month, Cinemark, which operates locally under the Century brand, announced a four-phase reopening starting this Friday with five theaters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Under that plan, a third of its theaters would reopen each week, with all coming online by July 10. The company has theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson.

Theaters had been gearing up for the July 17 release of Christopher Nolan’s buzzy drama “Tenet,” but that’s since been delayed until July 31. “Unhinged,” the small Russell Crowe road rage thriller, had been set to be the first movie back in theaters with a July 1 opening. Once “Tenet” moved back, “Unhinged” targeted a July 10 release. Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” is now scheduled to be the first new major studio release in months with a July 24 opening.

