64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Movies

Las Vegas theaters celebrate National Popcorn Day with deals, prizes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
The salty concession is in the spotlight during Cinemark's Popcorn Fest. (Cinemark)
The salty concession is in the spotlight during Cinemark's Popcorn Fest. (Cinemark)

You remember movie theaters, right?

Those venues where you’d go to buy an unreasonable amount of popcorn, then sit in the dark for a couple of hours while you ate it and forgot about the outside world?

Well, there’s not much chance of that, lately. Nothing’s going to tune out the news anytime soon. But you still can splurge on popcorn.

Not to be outdone by National Popcorn Day on Tuesday, Cinemark is hosting its first Popcorn Fest, Monday-Jan. 24.

During the promotion, every size of popcorn is $2 off at Cinemark theaters. Customers can take home a bag that’s the equivalent of three large tubs of popcorn for $10. And free popcorn for a year is the top prize in daily games, scheduled Monday-Wednesday, at Cinemark.com/popcorn.

Since Regal theaters remain closed, Cinemark is currently the valley’s largest movie theater chain, operating under the Century Theatres banner at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
2
COVID-19 vaccination center opening in Strip resort on Monday
COVID-19 vaccination center opening in Strip resort on Monday
3
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
4
Developer buys land near Allegiant Stadium for future In-N-Out
Developer buys land near Allegiant Stadium for future In-N-Out
5
CCSD plan allowing students to head back to school on limited basis OK’d
CCSD plan allowing students to head back to school on limited basis OK’d
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rosie Perez in "The Flight Attendant." (Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max)
Actress Rosie Perez talks about new TV series
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

Star of ‘The Flight Attendant’ rose out of abusive upbringing, nearly turned down this role because of fear of flying.

This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Bl ...
Disney hyper speeds plans to stream a galaxy of new series, films
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

The Walt Disney Co.’s streaming plans shifted into hyper speed Thursday, as the studio unveiled a galaxy’s worth of new streaming offerings including plans for 10 “Star Wars” series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+.