Las Vegas theaters celebrate National Popcorn Day with deals, prizes

During the promotion, every size of popcorn is $2 off at Cinemark theaters.

The salty concession is in the spotlight during Cinemark's Popcorn Fest. (Cinemark)

You remember movie theaters, right?

Those venues where you’d go to buy an unreasonable amount of popcorn, then sit in the dark for a couple of hours while you ate it and forgot about the outside world?

Well, there’s not much chance of that, lately. Nothing’s going to tune out the news anytime soon. But you still can splurge on popcorn.

Not to be outdone by National Popcorn Day on Tuesday, Cinemark is hosting its first Popcorn Fest, Monday-Jan. 24.

During the promotion, every size of popcorn is $2 off at Cinemark theaters. Customers can take home a bag that’s the equivalent of three large tubs of popcorn for $10. And free popcorn for a year is the top prize in daily games, scheduled Monday-Wednesday, at Cinemark.com/popcorn.

Since Regal theaters remain closed, Cinemark is currently the valley’s largest movie theater chain, operating under the Century Theatres banner at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.