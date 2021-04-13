69°F
Las Vegas zombie heist thriller from Zack Snyder drops 1st trailer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2021 - 9:16 am
 
From left, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win, Ana De La Reguera, Dave Bautista and Omari Hardwick st ...
From left, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win, Ana De La Reguera, Dave Bautista and Omari Hardwick star in "Army of the Dead." (Netflix)

You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away and, apparently, know when to invade a walled off Las Vegas that’s literally crawling with zombies to steal $200 million from a vault beneath the Strip.

At least that’s the lesson learned from the first trailer for “Army of the Dead,” the post-apocalyptic zombie heist movie from Zack Snyder of “Dawn of the Dead” and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fame.

Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) stars as a cook at the Lucky Boy diner who gets the mercenary band back together for the seemingly impossible mission.

Set to Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” the trailer shows the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in disarray, smoke rising from Mandalay Bay and zombies standing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the MGM Grand — among them, naturally, a zombie Elvis impersonator and a zombie tiger.

“Army of the Dead” debuts May 21 on Netflix.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

