‘Last Jedi’ world premiere storms into Los Angeles

Stormtroopers marched the red carpet as Star Wars music blared and fans cheered Saturday at the world premiere of latest installment in the beloved space opera franchise.

A general view of atmosphere at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Costumed fans line up outside the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Nicole Evatt)

A giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towers over the carpet as people arrive outside the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Nicole Evatt)

BB-8 arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Rian Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kelly Marie Tran arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daisy Ridley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Marilou Hamill, left, and Mark Hamill arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Laura Dern arrives at the LA premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billie Lourd arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billie Lourd and Bryan Lourd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gwendoline Christie arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

John Boyega arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Adam Driver arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anthony Daniels arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The elaborate premiere for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” included a procession of Stormtroopers and a squad of elite guards clad in red armor walking the red carpet. Fans cheered, some waving stuffed Porgs, a new character being introduced in the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise.

The procession of characters took them down a red carpet set up under a towering model of an assault vehicle and into a tented area where photos and interviews were taking place before the film’s premiere. The characters, including the droids R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, arrived before the film’s stars.

STAR WARS WRAP: Daisy Ridley, storm troopers, R2D2 and BB-8: a look at the spectacular premiere of #StarWars #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/W7CY84LMAO — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 10, 2017

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, arrived wearing a shimmering dress adorned with stars. Ridley was in good spirits, saying about her dress, “I mean, it’s just fun. It’s fun. And I feel fun. And it’s got stars on it.”

Newcomer Kelly Marie Tran wore a bright red dress with a lengthy train behind it.

“It’s a Star Wars movie, and the energy tonight is pretty amazing,” said a beaming Andy Serkis, who plays the villain Supreme Leader Snoke.

Secrecy about the film, which has only been screened for a select VIPs, was still in place. Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, told a reporter looking for details on the film, “I’m going to let you work out everything for yourself.”

“The Last Jedi,” which arrives in theaters on Dec. 15, is one of the year’s biggest releases and includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s final role. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range for its first weekend.