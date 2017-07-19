Lovers of geek culture descend on San Diego’s Comic-Con today

Think of it as the calm before the Stormtroopers. And the Wonder Women. And the Deadpools.

In this July 23, 2016 file photo, Dorian Black, left, dressed as Batman and Kyle Blankenfield, dressed as Spider-Man appear outside during Comic-Con International in San Diego. Al Powers Invision AP

SAN DIEGO — Think of it as the calm before the Stormtroopers.

And the Wonder Women. And the Deadpools. And the people dressed up as that guy from that thing you saw a couple of minutes of late one night on Syfy.

Approximately 130,000 lovers of geek culture will descend on the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday for the first of four days of Comic-Con. But Wednesday’s preview night serves as a chance for many of them to get their first looks at the convention floor, find their bearings and buy exclusive merchandise ranging from limited edition Hasbro and Funko toys to London artist Ryan Callanan’s $55 hand-cast action figures of artist Keith Haring dressed as a Stormtrooper.

This year’s Comic-Con will offer fans exclusive looks at and interactions with the casts of “Justice League,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and whatever movies Marvel decides to showcase.

The biggest shows on television will be represented as well with panels and autograph sessions featuring cast members from “Game of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Everyone from comics legends Stan Lee and Frank Miller to The Black Eyed Peas (minus Fergie) and Rep. John Lewis — yes, the same Rep. John Lewis who had his skull fractured at Selma and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — will be signing their graphic novels.

Then there are the dozens of special events — activations as they’re known in Con-speak. HBO’s “Westworld” promises “an immersive theatrical experience” that will take visitors inside the show. AMC is hosting DeadQuarters, including Negan batting cages, which you have to admit is pretty clever. Or you can just play laser tag with actor Jason Mewes, the Jay to Kevin Smith’s Silent Bob.

Through Sunday, downtown San Diego is your nerdy little oyster.

