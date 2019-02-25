Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Mahershala Ali is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actor. The win comes for his performance in “Green Book.”

It’s the second Oscar for Ali, who won in the same category in 2017 for “Moonlight.” In “Green Book” he plays Don Shirley, an African-American classical pianist, who tours the Deep South.

He thanked Shirley at the outset of his acceptance speech, saying telling Shirley’s story pushed him as an actor.

Ali dedicated his win to his grandmother, who he said is always pushing him to remain positive.

‘Green Book’

“Green Book” has won the Oscar for original screenplay.

The winners are Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly.

“Green Book” is based on the real-life story of Vallelonga’s father, who drove African-American pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the 1960s and is played by Viggo Mortensen in the film.

“Green Book” is also nominated for best picture, and has already won the best supporting actor Oscar for Mahershala Ali, who played Shirley in the film.

‘First Man’

“First Man” is the winner of the Oscar for visual effects, beating out films about the Avengers and Han Solo.

Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm take the trophy for recreating Neil Armstrong’s moon landing. It’s the second Oscar for Lambert and Hunter, the first for the other two men.

Other nominees in the category were “Avengers: Infinity War,” ”Christopher Robin,” ”Ready Player One,” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

‘Spider-Man’ wins

Everyone’s favorite neighborhood webslinger is now an Oscar winner — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has won the best animated feature Academy Award. It is the first Marvel superhero film to win an Oscar.

The ground-breaking and mind-bending film about multiple spider-heroes from multiple universes gives Sony Pictures its first Oscar for animated feature, a category that has been dominated by Disney for its 18-year existence.

Best foreign language film

‘Mexico’s “Roma” is the winner of the best foreign language film at the Oscars.

Other films of director Alfonso Cuaron have won Academy Awards, but “Roma” now becomes the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie’s dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec.

It is Cuaron’s second win of the night. Earlier in the ceremony, he won the best cinematography award.

‘Black Panther’ wins

“Black Panther” has won the Academy Award for production design and made Oscar history for the second time Sunday evening.

Production designer Hannah Beachler is the first African-American winner in the category. Her win came moments after “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black winner in that category.

Beachler wins the Oscar along with set designer Jay R. Hart.

Beachler broke down in tears during her acceptance speech, which started out with her thanking “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

Regina King takes home Oscar

Regina King is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actress. The win comes for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

It’s the first Oscar and first nomination for King, who has won three Emmy Awards for her work on television.

King thanked author James Baldwin, whose novel is the basis for the film from director Barry Jenkins.

The actress thanked her mother, who was in the audience, and said she is an example of what happens when someone is supported and loved.

Queen intro

Queen with Adam Lambert has kicked off the Academy Awards with a rocking performance of “We Will Rock You.”

The intro is a tribute to best picture nominee the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Lambert transitioned into “We Are the Champions” for the second song of the opening number, which drew applause from acting nominees Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez, sang along to the opening act, which ended in a shimmering wall of sparks falling on the Oscars stage.

Glenn Close was especially enthusiastic, stomping and singing along with every word in the front row. Three seats down, Rami Malek had a huge grin. Malek is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Mercury.

Gaga on red carpet

Lady Gaga has made a late entrance on the Oscars red carpet, not long after “A Star is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper arrived with his mother and girlfriend.

Gaga tells The Associated Press she is feeling nervous, but says Tony Bennett told her that if she’s nervous it means she cares.

The singer-actress says she’s excited to perform the original song nominee “Shallow” with Cooper on the show.

Gaga is nominated for best actress and has been an awards season darling, although Glenn Close is the favorite to win the category.