Millie Bobby Brown, 15, talks about ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Godzilla’ roles

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas-Review Journal
June 7, 2019 - 7:45 pm
 

What is it like to get your first kiss on a movie set? Millie Bobby Brown will always remember the boy, the moment … and the cameras.

“I had to kiss Finn (Wolfhard) in front of 200 extras on the set of ‘Stranger Things. I was about 12,” Brown said with a laugh. “Finn looked at me, leaned his face and then said, ‘I’m coming in!’

“I was so young that all I cared about was the camera getting it right, so we didn’t have to do it again,” she joked.

It’s a busy summer for the hardest working and most famous 15-year-old Brit, and youngest UNICEF Goodwill ambassador. Brown stars in the box office hit film “Godzilla” and also resumes her role as waffle loving, telekinetic Eleven in “Stranger Things 3,” debuting on July 4 weekend.

Review-Journal: What is your idea of a great Sunday?

Millie Bobby Brown: If I’m not working, I’m home in my onesie and my slippers. I have the music up and I’m singing along. There is nothing better than the entire family getting together for a roast dinner and then watching a movie together.

You play the daughter of a scientist (Vera Farmiga) who has gone a bit mad in “Godzilla.” Were you a fan of big monsters?

I was definitely not a fan of “Godzilla.” That worked because I play a teenage girl who is just learning about these Titan monsters. Her affection grows as the movie goes on. But the truth is I hadn’t seen any of the other “Godzillas” before I was cast. So, the fun of it was that I got to dive in and watch all the old movies.

Word is you’re a bit of a feminist when it comes to favorite monsters.

Please. Mothra is the only girl Titan monster and she’s such a hero. She’s like, “What up, guys? Who needs me?” I think she’s so gorgeous and so capable.

How do you work yourself up to feeling so fearful on set?

They played the monster sounds on the set, which was quite frightening. Other than that, you’re looking at nothing because Godzilla and all the monsters are put in with CGI. As an actor, you just do it. You get there in your mind. You just imagine something is there … and I have to say it came out pretty good under those circumstances.

How did you prepare physically?

I trained hard for this role. I have a lot of running to do. And there are times when I’m running uphill. Running takes a toll. I had to make sure I wasn’t out of breath, so I trained by running every single day.

You had to deal with a monster, a “Demogorgon,” in “Stranger Things.” Are you a pro now?

(Laughing): It was definitely different doing “Godzilla.” My character Eleven in “Stranger Things” has powers. That made it a lot less terrifying on the series because she can stand up to a monster. Eleven can just flip a car. I can’t do that here. And Godzilla was a much different thing because of the obvious height advantage and powers of the creature. He’s a tiny bit taller than me. In fact, I had a few neck problems because many days on the set, I had to look up so high. Godzilla is on a much bigger scale — pardon the pun.

Which of Eleven’s powers sound good to you?

I would like to be able to shut a door with my mind. Why not?

How do you fit in school while shooting?

I was always home schooled, which was great. Now, I take courses on the set. When I’m not saving the world, you can find me in some corner doing algebra.

Is it true you developed your American accent watching TV?

Yes. I grew up watching the Disney Channel and I used to mimic all the accents.

You were so young when your family moved to L.A., so you could audition for roles. How did you deal with the inevitable disappointment?

It’s tough — especially when you’re a kid. After every audition, I would say, “Okay, it’s going to happen. It is going to happen.” I even read for “Game of Thrones.” I thought that was it, but it wasn’t. Not for me. But the same day, I auditioned for “Stranger Things” and that was it.”

What can you divulge about the upcoming “Stranger Things 3?”

It’s bigger, better and stranger! I can tell you that Eleven is just like me in many ways now. She is who I am. It’s weird to explain, but I don’t have to worry about getting into character anymore. I can become Eleven in a second and then go right back into being Millie again.

How many more “Stranger Things” seasons are coming?

I’m not the creator. Go ask the Duffer brothers! (She giggles). Honestly, I hope it goes a long time.

Word is you can be a bit of a pessimist.

I’m always nervous going into anything new. I do that with everything. I go in really negative. I trust everyone else but myself. And there are always many things I want to change about my performance later on. That’s just stuff I need to work on.

What has been your strangest encounter with a fan?

I had a 60-year-old couple who came up to me the other day screaming, “Oh my God, we’re obsessed with you!” I love it and get it. People of all ages love “Stranger Things.” I always take the picture with fans.

Come on, if Leonardo Di Caprio and Meryl Streep were in a restaurant that I was in, I wouldn’t just sit there and watch them eat. I’d go up and ask them for a selfie.

You’re only 15. How do you deal with it all?

I can be serious for work, but when I’m around my friends I’m really childish, ridiculous and immature. More than anything, I want to inspire girls to be smart and focus on their education. That means the most to me.

