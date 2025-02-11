57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Movies

Movie about Nevada radio legend reportedly in the works

Art Bell is seen at at his home in Pahrump in 1996. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Art Bell is seen at at his home in Pahrump in 1996. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas magician Doug Leferovich (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Las Vegas entertainment venue closes amid TGI Fridays fallout
A shot of Westgate's Super Pigskin Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas ...
Westgate draws 10K in comparatively light Super Bowl Sunday
Micky Dolenz, an original member of the '60s phenomenon The Monkees, performs at The Strat Thea ...
‘I’m as surprised as you are.’ Ex-Monkee headlines Valentine’s show in Las Vegas
Harrison Ford is interviewed at the photo call for the film "Captain America: Brave New World" ...
At 82, Harrison Ford finds his own ‘piece of the action’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2025 - 4:56 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2025 - 5:06 pm

He broadcast stories about Area 51 and alien abductions across the nation from his radio station in Pahrump. Now, a movie about Art Bell’s life is said to be the subject of a Hollywood bidding war.

According to a report from Deadline, studios including Universal, Warner Bros. and Amazon are interested in a Bell biopic that would star Paul Giamatti.

“Mr. Bell interviewed purported time travelers, Bigfoot killers, witches, doomsday advocates, vampires, UFO aficionados, government whistleblowers and undercover agents,” the Review-Journal wrote in an editorial the week after his death. “He also had the occasional celebrity guest, including Regis Philbin, Leonard Nimoy and Dan Aykroyd.”

The talk radio host was found dead in his Pahrump home on a Friday the 13th (April 13, 2018) at the age of 72.

Bell broadcast “Coast to Coast AM” from KNYE-FM, 95.1, the Pahrump radio station he founded. At the height of its popularity, the show was syndicated on about 500 stations nationwide.

He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2006 and into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2008.

The report said directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence, are behind the project. The duo has made names for themselves by directing horror movies including “Ready or Not,” the 2022 “Scream” reboot and its sequel, “Scream VI,” and last year’s “Abigail.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Kimberly Akimbo,” Shania Twain, a Super Bowl feast and monster trucks top this week’s slate of entertainment options in Las Vegas.

Will Ferrell poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'You Are Cordial ...
Will Ferrell shares his secret to being so hilarious
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You’re never not afraid,” the funnyman says of his early days in comedy. “That fear is something you can use to get to the next step.”

MORE STORIES