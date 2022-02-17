60°F
Movie prop museum opens in downtown Las Vegas

Movie Prop Expericnce grand opening at Neonopolis in downtown Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 11:55 am
 
Updated February 17, 2022 - 12:36 pm
The courtyard at Neonopolis is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Re ...
The courtyard at Neonopolis is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new attraction in downtown Las Vegas wants guests to really feel the movie magic through a gallery of iconic props.

The Neonopolis complex at the Fremont Street Experience opened its new “eccentric prop museum” at noon on Thursday.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke ahead of the ribbon cutting ceremony, as well as Rohit Joshi of Joshi & Associates, which owns and manages Neonopolis.

“The Movie Prop Experience will be a great addition to the other wonderful businesses here at Neonopolis,” Joshi said in a news release ahead of the opening. “We are the home of many one-of-a-kind, unconventional experiences that you can’t find anywhere else. They fit in perfectly.”

Props at the attraction include the filming puppets from “Gremlins,” the “Back to the Future” DeLorean car and wands and other props from the “Harry Potter” series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

