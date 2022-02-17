Movie prop museum opens in downtown Las Vegas

The new “Movie Prop Experience” invites guests through a museum of iconic movie props near the Fremont Street Experience.

The courtyard at Neonopolis is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new attraction in downtown Las Vegas wants guests to really feel the movie magic through a gallery of iconic props.

The Neonopolis complex at the Fremont Street Experience opened its new “eccentric prop museum” at noon on Thursday.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke ahead of the ribbon cutting ceremony, as well as Rohit Joshi of Joshi & Associates, which owns and manages Neonopolis.

“The Movie Prop Experience will be a great addition to the other wonderful businesses here at Neonopolis,” Joshi said in a news release ahead of the opening. “We are the home of many one-of-a-kind, unconventional experiences that you can’t find anywhere else. They fit in perfectly.”

Props at the attraction include the filming puppets from “Gremlins,” the “Back to the Future” DeLorean car and wands and other props from the “Harry Potter” series.

