Movie theaters offering free watch parties for Halloween classics

For moviegoers longing to return to theaters but concerned about the people with whom they may be sharing the air, Century Theatres is offering free private screenings on Halloween.

Jamie Lee Curtis appears in a scene from "Halloween." (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures)

Cinemark, which owns the Century brand, is giving away 1,000 private watch parties, which will turn over an auditorium to you and up to 19 guests.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before” and the 2018 version of “Halloween” are among the scarier options, while “Beetlejuice,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Coco,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and the animated “The Addams Family” are available for family audiences.

Those same movies can be seen throughout October as part of Cinemark Fright Nights.

Free watch parties will be available starting at 8:31 a.m. Oct. 9. Check in on the Cinemark website or app to select a Private Watch Party available on Oct. 31. The first 1,000 people to do so will get theirs for free.

Cinemark’s Private Watch Party lets anyone rent out an auditorium for as many as 20 people to watch a new or classic movie, with prices starting at $99.

Locally, the company operates theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.