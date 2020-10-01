93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Movies

Movie theaters offering free watch parties for Halloween classics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 1:02 pm
 

For moviegoers longing to return to theaters but concerned about the people with whom they may be sharing the air, Century Theatres is offering free private screenings on Halloween.

Cinemark, which owns the Century brand, is giving away 1,000 private watch parties, which will turn over an auditorium to you and up to 19 guests.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before” and the 2018 version of “Halloween” are among the scarier options, while “Beetlejuice,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Coco,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and the animated “The Addams Family” are available for family audiences.

Those same movies can be seen throughout October as part of Cinemark Fright Nights.

Free watch parties will be available starting at 8:31 a.m. Oct. 9. Check in on the Cinemark website or app to select a Private Watch Party available on Oct. 31. The first 1,000 people to do so will get theirs for free.

Cinemark’s Private Watch Party lets anyone rent out an auditorium for as many as 20 people to watch a new or classic movie, with prices starting at $99.

Locally, the company operates theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
3
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
4
Lawyer used cocaine with woman before her 2017 death, records show
Lawyer used cocaine with woman before her 2017 death, records show
5
Parade supporting police, Trump drives down Strip
Parade supporting police, Trump drives down Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Pattinson, left, and John David Washington star in a scene from "Tenet." (Melinda Sue Go ...
Many US movie theaters now open but struggling
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

About three quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back in significant numbers in the COVID-era, even with new films coming into the marketplace weekly.

"Forrest Gump" author Winston Groom speaks to students at Jinks Middle School in Panama City, F ...
‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dies at 77
The Associated Press

Winston Groom, whose novel “Forrest Gump” was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon, has died at age 77.

Robert Pattinson, left, and John David Washington star in a scene from "Tenet." (Melinda Sue Go ...
‘Tenet’ earns $20.2M as Americans return to theaters
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

In a litmus test for American moviegoing in the pandemic, Christopher Nolans “Tenet” brought in an estimated $20.2 million through the holiday weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Dwayne Johnson, seen in 2018. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The Rock, family test positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.